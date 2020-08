Frias was traded from Miami to Arizona along with Caleb Smith and Humberto Mejia in exchange for Starling Marte, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Frias, a 22-year-old lefty who has never pitched in a full-season league, is the clear third piece in the deal. His 2.83 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 16.9 K-BB% were excellent marks in the New York-Penn League, but he has yet to have success at an age-appropriate level.