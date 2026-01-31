Diamondbacks' Junior Fernandez: Signs with Arizona as NRI
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fernandez signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Friday and received an invitation to spring training.
Fernandez hasn't pitched in the big leagues since 2022, but he turned in a 4.40 ERA and 1.47 WHIP across 43 innings at Triple-A last season. The 28-year-old will likely remain a minor-league depth piece in 2026.
