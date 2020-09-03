Guerra (1-1) blew a save chance and picked up the loss against the Dodgers on Wednesday, He allowed two unearned runs on one hit in a third of an inning in a 3-2 extra-inning loss.

Guerra was victimized by himself as he slipped while fielding a bunt and made a wild throw from his knees, allowing the tying run to score. Two batters later, the game was over and two members of Arizona's closer by committee -- Guerra and Kevin Ginkel an inning earlier -- were tagged with blown saves. It was Guerra's second blown save.