Guerra agreed Sunday with the Diamondbacks on a one-year contract that includes a club option for 2021, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Guerra has 60 games of MLB starting experience under his belt, but the Diamondbacks will presumably keep him in a bullpen role after he worked exclusively for Milwaukee in that capacity in 2019 and performing effectively. Despite posting a 3.55 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 77:36 K:BB in 83.2 innings, Guerra was still non-tendered by Milwaukee earlier this month, but his deal with Arizona will likely keep him somewhere in the neighborhood of the $3.5 million he would have earned in arbitration. As Rosenthal notes, the Diamondbacks will still maintain control of Guerra for three seasons, even though the terms of his contract only pertain to 2020 and 2021.