Guerra (1-0) struck out one over a scoreless inning to pick up the win in Thursday's walk-off victory over the Astros.

Guerra was the pitcher of record when Kole Calhoun delivered a two-run, walk-off double in the bottom of the ninth. The right-hander hasn't been overpowering, Guerra continues to get outs and hasn't allowed a hit or run through 5.2 innings.