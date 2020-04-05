Diamondbacks' Junior Guerra: Out of options
Guerra is out of minor-league options, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Guerra came over to Arizona during the offseason after pitching well out of the Brewers bullpen in 2019. The 35-year-old seems an unlikely candidate to end up in the minors, but if the Diamondbacks want to go that way, they will need to expose Guerra to waivers. He pitched 5.2 scoreless Cactus League innings, giving up one hit and two walks while striking out four.
