Guerra was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Friday.
Guerra made 25 relief appearances for Arizona in 2020, posting a 3.04 ERA and 21:15 K:BB over 23.2 innings during his first season with the team. His removal from the 40-man roster clears room for several prospects who will now be protected from the Rule 5 draft.
