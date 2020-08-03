site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Junior Guerra: Throwing blanks
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Guerra struck out one over a scoreless inning in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Dodgers.
Guerra made his fourth scoreless appearance to start the season with all outings in low-leverage situations. He's yet to allow a hit while striking out two and walking two over 3.2 innings.
