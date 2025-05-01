Martinez allowed one run on two hits and two walks and did not retire a batter in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Mets.

Martinez entered the bottom of the ninth with the Diamondbacks up, 4-1, and was removed after 14 pitches (just five strikes). He wasn't credited with a blown save, but it very much was. The right-hander is coming back from a minor shoulder injury, on which he did not undergo imaging, and has experienced a drop in fastball velocity since taking a few days off, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. From Opening Day to April 23, Martinez's fastball averaged 100.4 mph. When he pitched Sunday, the fastball dropped to 97.2 mph; on Wednesday it averaged 93.5 mph. Manager Torey Lovullo said coaches will evaluate the situation, adding that both imaging and the injured list are possibilities.