Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez: Moving rehab to Triple-A soon

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Saturday that Martinez (elbow) will soon be assigned to Triple-A Reno for additional rehab appearances, MLB.com reports.

Martinez had a two scoreless appearances for Single-A Visalia last week to kick of his rehab assignment. The right-hander walked one and struck out three over two hitless innings. The Diamondbacks are currently rolling with a closer committee, a situation that could lead to Martinez returning to his former role once he's ready to be activated.