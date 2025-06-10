Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez: MRI coming
By RotoWire Staff
Martinez (elbow) will undergo an MRI to determine the extent of an injury that forced him to leave Monday's game, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Martinez felt what he described as tightness in his right elbow during the ninth inning and waved for the trainers to come out. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo would not speculate on the extent of the injury, but he said his level of concern was "very high" following the game.
