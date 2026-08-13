Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez: Rehab moves to Triple-A

Martinez (elbow) struck out two and did not allow a hit or walk in an inning for Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

Martinez moved his rehab up from Single-A Visalia to Reno. This was the third outing of his rehab assignment, and the right-hander has struck out five, walked one and not allowed a hit in three scoreless innings. Martinez is scheduled for at least one more appearance with Reno on Thursday, per Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports, and could be activated at some point during the team's road trip. The Diamondbacks will be in Atlanta beginning Friday and then Boston on Monday.