Martinez struck out two over one inning to earn a hold in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Brewers.
Arizona led 3-2 when the right-handed Martinez opened the eighth inning against three scheduled righty hitters. He retired the side in order including a lefty pinch hitter. That held the lead for lefty A.J. Puk in the ninth when the Brewers had lefties scheduled. The late-game bullpen deployment is working without manager Torey Lovullo having to name one closer. Martinez has yet to allow a run or a walk while striking out nine over 5.2 innings.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez: Notches second save•
-
Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez: Sharing ninth-inning work with Puk•
-
Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez: Impressive hold in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez: Makes season debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez: Inks five-year extension•
-
Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez: Touched for two runs•