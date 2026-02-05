default-cbs-image
The Orioles traded Strowd, Wellington Aracena and Jose Mejia to the Diamondbacks on Thursday in exchange for Blaze Alexander, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Strowd made a strong impression during his first taste of MLB action in 2025, turning in a 1.71 ERA and 1.10 WHIP across 26.1 innings with the Orioles. Now with the Diamondbacks, the 28-year-old righty has a good chance to open the regular season in an Arizona bullpen that will likely be without A.J. Puk (elbow) and Justin Martinez (elbow) for most of the year.

