The Diamondbacks have selected Cunningham with the 18th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Cunningham is already 19 and likely to move off shortstop to second base, but he bats from the left side and is arguably the best pure hitter in this entire class. Standing a strong, sturdy 5-foot-9, Cunningham has plus speed and projects to have a plus hit tool, but there's no projection remaining, so he could slow down in the coming years. His power lags behind his premium hit tool, and there's not much evidence he'll grow into more than 10-15 homer power. The Texas product has a mature approach and could move quickly to High-A, given his age and skill set.