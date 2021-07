Curtis was traded from the Yankees to the Diamondbacks on Thursday in exchange for outfielder Tim Locastro, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Curtis began the 2021 campaign with Double-A Somerset, and he recorded a 3.94 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 16 innings across 12 relief appearances. The 25-year-old will likely head to the Double-A level to begin his time with his new club.