Tomlinson signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks that includes an invitation to spring training, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Tomlinson has served the Giants in a Quadruple-A utility role for the last four seasons, but struggled mightily in 2018 with a .207/.265/.264 slash line in 140 at-bats. The 28-year-old has never exceeded 200 at-bats in the majors and that seems unlikely to change with Arizona in 2019, especially with Eduardo Escobar signing a $21 million extension in October.