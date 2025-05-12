Graveman (back) was with the Diamondbacks prior to Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Graveman just finished off a three-game rehab assignment Friday, and all signs point to him being activated at some point during the series against the Giants that kicks off Monday. He pitched 3.1 scoreless innings during his rehab stint. A closer at various points during his career, Graveman is expected to serve in a setup role.