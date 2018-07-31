Marte went 2-for-4 with a triple Monday in the Diamondbacks' 9-5 loss to the Rangers on Monday.

The triple was Marte's 10th of the season, giving him the MLB lead in the category. While that output seemingly supports Marte's status as one of the majors' fastest players -- he ranks in the 85th percentile among all qualifiers in terms of sprint speed, per Baseball Savant -- he remains curiously inactive on the basepaths. Marte has logged just three stolen-base attempts this season and seven total across 656 career plate appearances with Arizona.