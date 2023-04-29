Marte went 1-for-4 with one home run, two RBI and one run scored in Friday's victory over the Rockies.

Marte's 435-foot long ball broke the ice in the third inning, giving Arizona a 1-0 lead. The former Mariner now has three homers on the season, and his well on pace to pass his total of 12 from last year. The infielder is currently slashing .258/.298/.464.