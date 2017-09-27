Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Drives in two, collects two XBH in win
Marte went 2-for-3 with a double, triple, walk, two RBI and a run in Tuesday's 11-4 win over the Giants.
Marte's slugging percentage has taken a significant hit over the last few weeks, but the infielder may have regained the faith of fantasy owners by producing two extra-base hits Wednesday, matching his total from his previous 15 contests combined. He collected both of his RBI on a fifth-inning triple, helping the Diamondbacks retain their advantage after the Giants scored their first two runs of the game in the top half of the frame. .Though the Diamondbacks' spot in the playoffs is secure, Marte and the team's other lineup mainstays aren't expected to be rested frequently during the club's final four games of the regular season, as manager Torey Lovullo likely wants to keep everyone sharp for next week's wild-card matchup with either the Rockies, Brewers or Cardinals.
