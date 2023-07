Marte (back) served as a pinch hitter, went 0-for-1, and played the field for the final inning in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Mets.

Marte was held out of the starting lineup for the second consecutive day due to lower back soreness, but Wednesday's activity suggests the issue is a minor one. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said following the game that the infielder was on track to start Thursday's series finale, per MLB.com.