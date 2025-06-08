Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Homers in consecutive games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marte went 2-for-7 with a two-run home run in losses to the Reds on Friday and Saturday. The Friday game was suspended after six innings due to weather and completed Saturday.
Marte homered during the Friday portion of the suspended game, giving him home runs in consecutive games and four in a four-game span. Marte has nine home runs and 16 RBI over the last 19 contests, during which he's slashed .342/.455/.740 across 89 plate appearances.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Stays hot in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Delivers big run•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Fuels victory•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: On base three times in return•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Back in action Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Absence continuing Wednesday•