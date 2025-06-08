Marte went 2-for-7 with a two-run home run in losses to the Reds on Friday and Saturday. The Friday game was suspended after six innings due to weather and completed Saturday.

Marte homered during the Friday portion of the suspended game, giving him home runs in consecutive games and four in a four-game span. Marte has nine home runs and 16 RBI over the last 19 contests, during which he's slashed .342/.455/.740 across 89 plate appearances.