Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Impact of other Marte

The Diamondbacks could have Ketel Marte (back) primarily play second base after the team acquired center fielder Sterling Marte from the Pirates, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Ketel Marte, who shuttled between second base and center field in 2019, appeared in a career-high 92 games in the outfield before sustaining a back injury late in the season. The Diamondbacks believe the extra activity involved in being a center fielder contributed to the injury, so the acquisition of Sterling Marte gives manager Torey Lovullo the flexibility to have Ketel Marte play a less stressful position.