Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Impact of other Marte
The Diamondbacks could have Ketel Marte (back) primarily play second base after the team acquired center fielder Sterling Marte from the Pirates, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Ketel Marte, who shuttled between second base and center field in 2019, appeared in a career-high 92 games in the outfield before sustaining a back injury late in the season. The Diamondbacks believe the extra activity involved in being a center fielder contributed to the injury, so the acquisition of Sterling Marte gives manager Torey Lovullo the flexibility to have Ketel Marte play a less stressful position.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Looking like center fielder•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Done for season•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Talks about root cause of injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Headed for CT scan•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: MRI scheduled•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Late shots at impact
Can Gio Urshela withstand increased competition with the Yankees? Is Mark Canha being overlooked...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Ceiling the deal
Players like Miguel Sano and Max Fried have established a certain level of value in Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Downside danger
There are busts, and then there are Busts. Scott White thinks you can stave off disaster by...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, SP sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Relief Pitcher Preview: Bounce back
Should you pay up for one of the top save guys from 2019? Here's why it's not the best idea...