Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Leads D-backs in RBI
Marte went 2-for-4 with a double and knocked in a run in Friday's 7-0 win over the Giants.
Marte, who batted fifth Friday, leads the Diamondbacks with 31 RBI. He's been all over the batting order but to better take advantage of his .571 slugging with runners in scoring position, the Diamondbacks may want to bat him fifth or sixth in the order. In that alignment, he can take advantage of Arizona's best on-base guys placed in the upper half of the order. Nineteen of Marte's 31 RBI have come in the 23 games he's batted fifth or sixth.
