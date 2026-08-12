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Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Lifts homer in loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Marte went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Rockies.

Marte has gone 5-for-12, including three extra-base hits, over his last three games. The second baseman had picked up just one over the six contests prior to this turnaround. While his first-inning blast Tuesday gave the Diamondbacks a 2-0 lead, they weren't able to add to the score after that. Marte is batting .249 with a .758 OPS, 21 homers, 66 RBI, 63 runs scored, 23 doubles, three triples and four stolen bases over 115 games this season.

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