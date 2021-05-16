Marte (hamstring) will join Triple-A Reno for a rehab assignment Monday, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.
The 27-year-old has been playing in rehab games at the alternate training site but will progress to minor-league contests this week. Marte has been sidelined since early April with a hamstring strain, but he appears to be on the cusp of returning from the injured list.
