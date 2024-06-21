Marte is absent from the lineup for Friday's game in Philadelphia.
Marte served as the Diamondbacks' designated hitter Thursday and is now out of their lineup altogether, although there's no indication at this point that this is anything other than a routine day off. Blaze Alexander is handling second base Friday.
