Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Not in Sunday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marte is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.
Marte will head to the bench Sunday after a run of 12 straight starts, during which he posted a 1.050 OPS with five doubles and two home runs. Connor Kaiser will man the keystone for Arizona in the series finale.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Powers D-Backs to win•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Delivers decisive blow•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Delivers three runs in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Receiving afternoon off•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Lifts 21st homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Smacks leadoff homer•