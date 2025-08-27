Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Not in Wednesday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marte isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.
After logging a hit, driving in a run and scoring a run in each of the first two games of the series, Marte will grab a seat on the bench to begin the penultimate contest of Arizona's four-game set in Milwaukee. Ildemaro Vargas will take over at second base and bat ninth.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Records 21st double of season•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Powers D-Backs to win•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Delivers decisive blow•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Delivers three runs in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Receiving afternoon off•