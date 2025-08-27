default-cbs-image
Marte isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

After logging a hit, driving in a run and scoring a run in each of the first two games of the series, Marte will grab a seat on the bench to begin the penultimate contest of Arizona's four-game set in Milwaukee. Ildemaro Vargas will take over at second base and bat ninth.

