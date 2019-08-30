Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Out of Friday's lineup

Marte is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Dodgers.

Marte made a late exit from Thursday's contest with the Diamondbacks leading 10-4, but there's been no official indication that he's nursing with an injury. The 25-year-old was dealing with a right hamstring cramp earlier in the week but had remained in the starting nine until Friday. Jarrod Dyson receives the start in center field while Adam Jones takes over in right.