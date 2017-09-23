Play

Marte is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Marlins.

Marte will head to the bench for a breather after starting five straight games for the Diamondbacks, going 5-for-19 over that stretch. Adam Rosales will start at shortstop and bat eighth in his place.

