Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Out of Sunday's lineup
Marte is out of Sunday's lineup against the Twins.
After going hitless in his last two games, Marte takes a seat in favor of Adam Rosales, who will play shortstop and hit ninth. Marte is hitting .320/.404/.420 over hi last 50 at-bats, and should continue to get the bulk of the starts at shortstop.
