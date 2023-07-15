Marte went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Blue Jays.

Marte scored the Diamondbacks' first run on a wild pitch after hitting a leadoff double in the fourth inning, but that was not enough to offset the damage he did in the field. A second-inning error led to a run, then he misplayed a potential double-play groundball and had a throwing error during Toronto's five-run seventh inning. In addition to Marte's foibles, two Arizona baserunners ran into two outs and another was caught stealing. Marte's minus-two outs above average ranks tied for 30th among MLB second basemen.