Marte went 4-for-6 with a double, one RBI and one run scored in Friday's win over the Giants.

Marte led the Diamondbacks offense to a monster night with his four-hit performance as the team scored 17 runs. This is the second baseman's first four-hit effort since Sept. 19, 2023, which also came against San Francisco. Marte has been scorching hot to start the season, slashing .345/.392/.598 with five home runs, 12 RBI and 21 runs scored over 97 plate appearances.