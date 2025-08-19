Marte went 1-for-5 with a double in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Guardians.

Rather than as a result of his performance, Marte drew more attention Monday when he spoke to the media prior to the contest and addressed a recent article in The Arizona Republic that suggested teammates and others in the organization have been irked about the second baseman's propensity to take days off. Per Steve Gilbert of MLB.com, Marte said through an interpreter that his absences from the lineup have been largely "integrated with the coaching staff and myself, in order to keep me on the field the longest." Marte has received some occasional days off since returning to action in early May after a stint on the injured list due to a hamstring strain, and he also missed the Diamondbacks' first three games of the second half after his home was burglarized during the All-Star Game. Any controversy pertaining to Marte's tendency to take days off hasn't affected his performance; he's slashing .309/.396/.515 with four home runs, eight doubles, one steal, 16 RBI and 17 runs scored over 25 games in the second half.