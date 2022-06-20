Marte (hamstring) isn't starting Monday against the Padres.
Marte is expected to return at some point during the Diamondbacks' three-game series against the Padres, but he'll remain out of the lineup for a fourth consecutive game. Buddy Kennedy is starting at the keystone and batting sixth.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Expected back for Padres series•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: On bench again Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Day-to-day with Grade 1 strain•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Remains out of lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: On bench Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Managing tight hamstring•