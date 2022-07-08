Marte went 1-for-2 with two walks and was removed for a pinch runner in the eighth inning of Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Rockies.
It's been three weeks since Marte first suffered a hamstring injury, and Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo continues to play it safe. This was the second consecutive game he was removed for a pinch runner in the late innings. Marte has not played the field since returning from the injury.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Leaves for pinch runner•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Sits in series finale•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Knocks fifth homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Remains DH through weekend•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: On base four times•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Not full speed yet•