Marte started at second base, batted leadoff and went 1-for-2 with a run scored in Sunday's spring game against the Rockies.

Marte's position has been the subject of much discussion thus far in camp, and he's expected to see time at both second base and center field. It's unclear if he'll bat leadoff this season, but he will occupy a spot near the top of the order. Last season, he led off 16 games and batted second 29 times.