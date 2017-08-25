Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Steals first base of season Thursday
Marte went 1-for-2 with two walks, a stolen base and an RBI in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Mets.
Marte plated the Diamondbacks' second run of the afternoon on a fifth-inning sacrifice fly, giving him his first RBI in nine starts. Perhaps more surprising than Marte's extended run-producing drought was the fact that the stolen base he collected earlier in the contest was his first of the season, as the 23-year-old had been a regular threat to run during the minors and in his debut campaign of 2015 with the Mariners. Though he's not quite as active on the bases as he used to be, Marte has at least traded the lack of steals for more power, which has allowed him to settle into an everyday role with the Diamondbacks. Marte's .779 OPS on the campaign is 101 points above his career mark.
