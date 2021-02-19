Arizona manager Torey Lovullo and general manager Mike Hazen discussed lineup permutations depending on what position Marte plays, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

The Diamondbacks envision the flexibility Marte affords them, bouncing between center field and second base, but the decision-makers want to get the player's input first. "The luxury it affords us is that it allows us to be even more creative with how we feel we're putting the best eight hitters on the field on a given day," Hazen said. "The downside to that is what impact does that have on Ketel, because he's always the guy who has to make the adjustment." If outfielder Tim Locastro or catcher/outfielder Daulton Varsho have good springs, Marte could play second base; if infielders competing for a spot -- Josh Rojas, Josh VanMeter, Asdrubal Cabrera, Wyatt Mathisen or Andy Young -- impress this spring, then Marte could make center field his primary spot. But it all starts with Marte buying into such an arrangement.