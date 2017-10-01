Play

Marte left Sunday's game in the sixth inning with an apparent leg injury, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

The severity and specific nature of Marte's injury is unclear, which puts his availability for the D-backs' upcoming Wild Card Game matchup with Colorado in question. Chris Herrmann replaced him as a pinch-runner during the sixth inning.

