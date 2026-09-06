Marte went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a 4-3 extra-inning win over the Astros on Saturday.

Marte's lone hit was a big one, as his eighth-inning solo homer tied the game 3-3. The long ball was his first since the veteran infielder was activated from the injured list Aug. 31. Marte has notched exactly one hit in each of his four contests since returning, going 4-for-14 with a 2:1 BB:K during that span. He's at a .251/.317/.449 slash line with 22 homers, 66 runs, 68 RBI and four stolen bases through 122 contests on the campaign.