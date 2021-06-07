Marte went 2-for-4 in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Milwaukee.

The Diamondbacks may be in a free fall, but Marte's offense isn't. The 27-year-old infielder/outfielder extended a hit streak to seven games, during which he's 15-for-30 with five extra-base hits, six RBI and six runs. The offense has been good, but Marte's defense in center field has slipped, per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. "It's not necessarily closing in on the ball or moving full speed, it's the first moves to the baseball, the angles to the baseball," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. "Those are things we feel he could do a little better job with." Marte is near the bottom of the league among center fielders in defensive runs saved and ultimate zone rating. He already qualifies at second base this season, but he's yet to earn a start at the keystone in 2021. If the declining defense moves him to second base going forward, then fantasy managers can eke out another year of middle infield flexibility from Marte next season.