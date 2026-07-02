Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Swipes two bags in loss

Marte went 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI, two stolen bases and one run scored in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Giants.

Marte wasn't able to extend his homer streak Wednesday, but he made up for it on the basepaths. The second baseman is up to three steals on the year, all of which have come in his last nine games. He probably won't pick up the pace much in terms of steal attempts, but he's doing enough with the bat lately to be a set-and-forget player at the keystone. Marte is now hitting .267 on the year with an .811 OPS, 17 home runs, 54 RBI, 48 runs scored, 18 doubles and two triples over 82 contests.