Marte went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Dodgers.

Marte's productive groundout in the third inning produced Arizona's first run, then he scored the team's final run after an eighth-inning double. He appears to have his timing down after going 2-for-16 in his first five outings coming off the injured list. Marte has logged extra-base hits in three straight contests, going 4-for-10 with three home runs, one double, four RBI and five runs.