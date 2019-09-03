Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Zeroing in on 30-30 season

Marte went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI in Monday's 14-7 win over the Padres.

Marte launched homer number 29 on Monday to go along with his 30th double. Throw in his eight triples and the infielder/outfielder leads the Diamondbacks in slugging (.577). Since returning from a hamstring over the weekend, Marte's been relegated to second base only.