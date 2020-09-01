Mella's contract was selected by the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.
Mella struggled over brief stints in the majors with the Reds during the past three seasons, but he'll be available out of the Diamondbacks' bullpen in the coming games. Given the team's depth in the back end of its bullpen, it's unlikely that he'll play a significant role in Arizona.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Keury Mella: Part of 60-man pool•
-
Diamondbacks' Keury Mella: Signs minors deal with Arizona•
-
Reds' Keury Mella: Sent outright to Triple-A•
-
Reds' Keury Mella: Promoted to big leagues•
-
Reds' Keury Mella: Heads to minor-league camp•
-
Reds' Keury Mella: Done for season with oblique strain•