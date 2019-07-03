Cron was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Wednesday.

The Diamondbacks' situation at first base is more crowded than ever with Jake Lamb now healthy, so Cron may be stuck as a pinch hitter during his time in Arizona. In 52 plate appearances for the team earlier in the season, he hit just .213 but managed four homers. Taylor Clarke (back) landed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.

