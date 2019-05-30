Diamondbacks' Kevin Cron: Back on bench
Cron is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies.
When Cron was called up from Triple-A Reno on May 24, there was some thought that he might unseat the scuffling Christian Walker as the Diamondbacks' everyday first baseman. That hasn't materialized, as Cron has been on the bench for five of his first seven games in the big leagues. Cron's power upside makes him worthy of holding in NL-only formats and deeper mixed leagues, but it might be tougher to justify stashing him in shallower settings while he continues to see limited at-bats.
